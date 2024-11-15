Fantasy Basketball
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Game-time call due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 3:17pm

McBride is considered a game-time decision for Friday's game versus the Nets due to an illness, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

McBride was previously listed as questionable due to left knee inflammation, but it appears that an illness is bothering him instead. If McBride is unable to suit up, Cameron Payne (hamstring) and Tyler Kolek are candidates to receive increased playing time.

