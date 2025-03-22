Miles McBride Injury: Game-time call Saturday
McBridge (groin) has been dubbed a game-time decision, according to Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
McBride is dealing with a left groin contusion, which has made him a game-time call against the Wizards on Saturday. The 24-year-old guard has started the last seven games for New York, with Jalen Brunson (ankle) on the mend.
