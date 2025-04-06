Fantasy Basketball
Miles McBride

Miles McBride Injury: Game-time call Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

McBride (groin) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Suns, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

McBride has missed the last eight games for the Knicks due to a groin injury, but he might be able to return to the floor Sunday against Phoenix. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
