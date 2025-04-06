Miles McBride Injury: Game-time call Sunday

McBride (groin) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Suns, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

McBride has missed the last eight games for the Knicks due to a groin injury, but he might be able to return to the floor Sunday against Phoenix. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.