Miles McBride Injury: Goes through practice

McBride (groin) was able to go through Monday's practice, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

McBride, who hasn't played since March 20, could be on the verge of a return. Jalen Brunson (ankle) also practiced for the Knicks. New York will send out their official injury report for Saturday's game versus Atlanta on Friday evening, at which point fantasy managers will have more clarity on McBride's status.