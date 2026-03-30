Miles McBride Injury: Listed questionable for Tuesday
McBride (pelvis) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
McBride, who appeared in his first game Sunday after recovering from sports hernia surgery, appeared to aggravate his previous injury, and he's been added to the injury report as questionable due to pelvic core muscle surgery. He exited Sunday's matchup after logging 11 minutes, and his status is now in question for Tuesday. The Knicks should have a better idea of McBride's availability as he goes through shootaround and warmups.
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