Miles McBride

Miles McBride Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

McBride (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Dallas.

McBride will miss a second straight game due to a left groin contusion, and his next chance to see the floor is Wednesday against the Clippers. With both McBride and Brunson (ankle) sidelined, Cameron Payne is expected to start in a second straight game while Tyler Kolek gets a bump in minutes off the bench.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks

