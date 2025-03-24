Miles McBride Injury: Not playing Tuesday
McBride (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Dallas.
McBride will miss a second straight game due to a left groin contusion, and his next chance to see the floor is Wednesday against the Clippers. With both McBride and Brunson (ankle) sidelined, Cameron Payne is expected to start in a second straight game while Tyler Kolek gets a bump in minutes off the bench.
