Miles McBride Injury: Out again Monday

McBride (illness/knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards.

McBride missed the previous two contests due to an illness, but he's now being listed with left knee inflammation, which he had been playing through before the aliment sidelined him for the first time this season. Fantasy managers should consider him questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns. Cameron Payne will likely continue to absorb the backup point guard minutes in the meantime.