Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Out again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 10:00am

McBride (illness/knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards.

McBride missed the previous two contests due to an illness, but he's now being listed with left knee inflammation, which he had been playing through before the aliment sidelined him for the first time this season. Fantasy managers should consider him questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns. Cameron Payne will likely continue to absorb the backup point guard minutes in the meantime.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
