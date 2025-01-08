Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Out with hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 4:05pm

McBride (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

It'll be a fifth straight absence with a hamstring injury for McBride, who'll next look to suit up in Friday's showdown with the Thunder. In his absence, the Knicks should rely heavily on Jalen Brunson from the first unit, and Cameron Payne should act as the top backup point guard Wednesday.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now