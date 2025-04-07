Miles McBride Injury: Probable for Tuesday

McBride (groin) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Boston.

McBride made his return to game action in Sunday's win over the Suns after an eight-game absence due to the left groin injury. He recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two assists and two steals across 16 minutes versus Phoenix. The 24-year-old guard will likely continue to provide a spark off the bench unless Jalen Brunson (ankle) is downgraded from probable to out for Tuesday's contest.