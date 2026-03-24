Miles McBride Injury: Progresses to scrimmaging
McBride (pelvis) remains without a definitive timetable for a return but has progressed to scrimmaging, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
McBride underwent sports hernia surgery Feb. 6 but recently returned to contact work and has now been cleared to participate in scrimmages. According to Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, the 25-year-old guard is hopeful he will return before the postseason, and for now, he can be considered week-to-week.
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