Miles McBride Injury: Questionable against Atlanta

McBride (ribs) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

After a 15-point performance in Tuesday's win over the Pacers, McBride could miss the second game of a back-to-back while dealing with a left rib contusion. The Knicks could turn to Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet to help pick up the slack if the 24-year-old guard cannot play against Atlanta.