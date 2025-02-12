Fantasy Basketball
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Questionable against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

McBride (ribs) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

After a 15-point performance in Tuesday's win over the Pacers, McBride could miss the second game of a back-to-back while dealing with a left rib contusion. The Knicks could turn to Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet to help pick up the slack if the 24-year-old guard cannot play against Atlanta.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
