Miles McBride Injury: Questionable against Thunder
McBride (pelvis) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City.
McBride is expected to return at some point during what's left of the Knicks' road trip. While it's still far from a lock, it appears McBride might finally make his return Sunday versus the champs after being sidelined since January because of core muscle surgery. If he's cleared to suit up, he will likely be used sparingly, meaning Jose Alvarado, Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek should see some action.
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