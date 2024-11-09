Fantasy Basketball
Miles McBride Injury: Questionable due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

McBride is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to an illness.

Not having McBride available off the bench would be a serious problem for the Knicks, as he can fill both positions in the backcourt while being a reliable scorer in the second unit. McBride has scored in double digits in six of his eight outings this season. If he's unavailable to suit up Sunday, then Tyler Kolek, Matt Ryan and Pacome Diadet could be in line for more minutes off the bench.

