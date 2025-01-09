Miles McBride Injury: Questionable for Friday

McBride (hamstring) is questionable to play Friday against the Thunder.

McBride is in danger of missing his sixth consecutive game, which is unfortunate for New York because prior to his hamstring injury, he averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks over 24.6 minutes. Cameron Payne will likely serve as the Knicks' backup point guard behind Jalen Brunson if McBride does not suit up.