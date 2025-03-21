Fantasy Basketball
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 3:05pm

McBride (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

McBride was also listed as questionable due to the groin injury before suiting up in Thursday's loss to the Hornets. The 24-year-old posted nine points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one block across 36 minutes. If McBride joins Jalen Brunson (ankle) on the sideline Saturday, Cameron Payne and Tyler Kolek are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
