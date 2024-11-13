Miles McBride Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

McBride is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to left knee inflammation, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

McBride continues to manage a knee issue but hasn't missed a game yet this season. He posted 15 points (6-12 FG), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's win over Philadelphia, showing no signs of an injury. Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Cameron Payne (hamstring) are also questionable for the second night of New York's back-to-back set, so the Knicks' backcourt depth could be in serious jeopardy versus Chicago.