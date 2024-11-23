Miles McBride Injury: Questionable to face Jazz
McBride (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Utah.
McBride has missed four straight games due to illness and inflammation in his left knee. He's at risk of missing a fifth straight game, though his questionable status is an upgrade after being immediately ruled out for the Knicks' last two games. If McBride can't go, expect Cameron Payne and Tyler Kolek to see more minutes.
