Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Questionable to face Jazz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

McBride (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Utah.

McBride has missed four straight games due to illness and inflammation in his left knee. He's at risk of missing a fifth straight game, though his questionable status is an upgrade after being immediately ruled out for the Knicks' last two games. If McBride can't go, expect Cameron Payne and Tyler Kolek to see more minutes.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now