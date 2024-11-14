Fantasy Basketball
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Questionable to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

McBride is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets due to left knee inflammation.

The questionable tag suggests a decision on McBride's status will be made closer to Friday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. With Cameron Payne (hamstring) and Jalen Brunson (ankle) also on the injury report, the Knicks can't afford to be without one of their best second-unit players. McBride is averaging 10.7 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game this season.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
