Miles McBride Injury: Questionable to play Friday

McBride is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets due to left knee inflammation.

The questionable tag suggests a decision on McBride's status will be made closer to Friday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. With Cameron Payne (hamstring) and Jalen Brunson (ankle) also on the injury report, the Knicks can't afford to be without one of their best second-unit players. McBride is averaging 10.7 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game this season.