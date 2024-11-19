Miles McBride Injury: Remains out for Wednesday

McBride (knee) will remain out for Wednesday's game against Phoenix.

McBride will now miss four consecutive games, which is starting to become a little concerning for the Knicks because prior to his absence, he was a key contributor among the bench unit, averaging 10.7 points, 2.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks over 26.3 minutes. After getting over an illness, McBride sustained inflammation in his left knee that will continue to keep him out through at least Wednesday night. His next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday against the Jazz.