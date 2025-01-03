Miles McBride Injury: Sits out Friday's loss
McBride (hamstring) didn't play in Friday's 117-107 loss to the Thunder.
McBride missed his second straight game due to left hamstring tightness. The Knicks will wrap up a back-to-back set Saturday in Chicago, but it's unclear if McBride has a chance at returning for that contest. If he can't go, the Knicks would have more minutes available on the second unit for Landry Shamet and Cameron Payne.
