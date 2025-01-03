Fantasy Basketball
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Sits out Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 4, 2025 at 6:25am

McBride (hamstring) didn't play in Friday's 117-107 loss to the Thunder.

McBride missed his second straight game due to left hamstring tightness. The Knicks will wrap up a back-to-back set Saturday in Chicago, but it's unclear if McBride has a chance at returning for that contest. If he can't go, the Knicks would have more minutes available on the second unit for Landry Shamet and Cameron Payne.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
