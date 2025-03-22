Miles McBride Injury: Sitting out Saturday

McBride (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Cameron Payne will likely start at point guard in place of McBride, who had been filling in for Jalen Brunson (ankle) on the top unit in each of the last seven games. While Payne should see the brunt of the minutes at point guard, the Knicks could also make room in the rotation for either Tyler Kolek or Delon Wright as Payne's backup.