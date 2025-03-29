Fantasy Basketball
Miles McBride

Miles McBride Injury: Sitting out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 12:36pm

McBride (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

McBride will miss a fifth straight game for the Knicks on Sunday while nursing a left groin strain/contusion. New York is dealing with many injuries in the backcourt, with Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Cam Cameron Payne (ankle) also set to sit out Sunday. The Knicks will likely lean on Delon Wright and Tyler Kolek to pick up the slack at point guard.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
