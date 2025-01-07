Miles McBride Injury: Status uncertain for Wednesday

McBride (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

McBride is in danger of sitting out for a fifth straight game due to a strained left hamstring. If the 24-year-old guard can't play Wednesday, the Knicks would heavily depend on Jalen Brunson in the first unit, and Cameron Payne would likely serve as New York's clear-cut backup point guard in head coach Tom Thibodeau's tight rotation.