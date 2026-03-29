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Miles McBride Injury: Unlikely to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

McBride (undisclosed) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Thunder, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

McBride exited for the locker room in the third quarter and is unlikely to return. Jose Alvarado is likely to see extra minutes while McBride is sidelined.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
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