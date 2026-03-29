Miles McBride Injury: Unlikely to return Sunday
McBride (undisclosed) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Thunder, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
McBride exited for the locker room in the third quarter and is unlikely to return. Jose Alvarado is likely to see extra minutes while McBride is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles McBride See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 263 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 227 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 209 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1514 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1118 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles McBride See More