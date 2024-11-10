Miles McBride Injury: Warming up Sunday

McBride (illness) is officially listed as questionable, but he's warming up with the intention of playing Sunday against the Pacers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Despite coming off the bench, McBride has averaged 26.5 minutes per game, so his potential absence would've been a huge blow, especially with Cameron Payne (hamstring) still out. It appears McBride will try to play through the illness, but his effectiveness could take a hit.