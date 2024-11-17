Miles McBride Injury: Warming up Sunday
Coach Tom Thibodeau said McBride (illness), who's listed as questionable, will warm up ahead of Sunday's game against the Nets, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
McBride and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) going through their normal pregame routines is a positive sign for their availability Sunday, but an official decision likely won't be made until closer to the 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff. The illness caused McBride to miss his first game of the season Friday versus Brooklyn.
