Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Warming up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 2:25pm

Coach Tom Thibodeau said McBride (illness), who's listed as questionable, will warm up ahead of Sunday's game against the Nets, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

McBride and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) going through their normal pregame routines is a positive sign for their availability Sunday, but an official decision likely won't be made until closer to the 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff. The illness caused McBride to miss his first game of the season Friday versus Brooklyn.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now