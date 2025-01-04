Fantasy Basketball
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Won't play against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

McBride (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

McBride will miss a third straight game due to left hamstring soreness, and his next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Magic. Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet and Tyler Kolek are all candidates to see their minutes increase due to McBride's absence.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
