Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Won't play against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

McBride (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

McBride will miss a fourth straight game due to a left hamstring strain that he suffered during pregame warmups Jan. 1, and his next opportunity to suit will be Wednesday against the Raptors. Landry Shamet and Cameron Payne will continue to see increased playing time off the bench due to McBride's injury.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
