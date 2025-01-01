Miles McBride Injury: Won't play Wednesday vs. Utah

McBride (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Originally announced to start due to the absence of Jalen Brunson (calf), McBride was a late scratch from New York's lineup due to a hamstring injury, and he has been subsequently ruled out for the rest of the contest. It's unclear whether McBride's injury is serious enough for him to be in jeopardy of missing Friday's contest against the Thunder. Tyler Kolek and Landry Shamet will see increased minutes off the bench for the rest of Wednesday's game due to the absences of McBride and Brunson.