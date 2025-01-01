Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Won't play Wednesday vs. Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

McBride (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Originally announced to start due to the absence of Jalen Brunson (calf), McBride was a late scratch from New York's lineup due to a hamstring injury, and he has been subsequently ruled out for the rest of the contest. It's unclear whether McBride's injury is serious enough for him to be in jeopardy of missing Friday's contest against the Thunder. Tyler Kolek and Landry Shamet will see increased minutes off the bench for the rest of Wednesday's game due to the absences of McBride and Brunson.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now