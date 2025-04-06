Miles McBride News: Available to play Sunday

McBride (groin) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Suns, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

McBride will return to the floor after missing the previous eight games due to a left groin strain/contusion. New York finally has its backcourt back to full strength, as Cameron Payne (ankle) returned from a four-game absence in Saturday's win over the Hawks, while Jalen Brunson (ankle) is back in action Sunday following a 15-game absence. With Brunson taking back his spot in the starting five, McBride will come off the bench and is likely to see a drop in playing time after averaging 34.0 minutes per game while playing on the top unit in each of his last seven outings prior to getting hurt.