Miles McBride News: Available vs. Phoenix

McBride (groin) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Suns, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

McBride will return to the floor for the Knicks on Sunday after missing the last eight games due to a groin injury. New York finally have their backcourt back to full strength against Phoenix, with Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Cameron Payne (ankle) also returning from injuries.