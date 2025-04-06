Fantasy Basketball
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride News: Available vs. Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

McBride (groin) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Suns, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

McBride will return to the floor for the Knicks on Sunday after missing the last eight games due to a groin injury. New York finally have their backcourt back to full strength against Phoenix, with Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Cameron Payne (ankle) also returning from injuries.

