Miles McBride News: Bounces back Wednesday

McBride chipped in 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 loss to the Hawks.

McBride was coming off a scoreless appearance in 26 minutes (0-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt) in the loss to the Rockets on Monday, but he bounced back admirably in this one and delivered his second-best scoring mark of the season. The inconsistencies on a game-to-game basis might hurt McBride's upside, as well as his role as a bench option, given Tom Thibodeau's tendency to give heavy minutes to the starters. However, McBride is making the most of his chances, and he's scored in double digits in five of his seven contests thus far while averaging 26.1 minutes per game. That should give him decent upside in most formats.