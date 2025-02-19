Miles McBride News: Cleared to play for Thursday

McBride (ribs) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Bulls.

McBride suffered a rib contusion in the win against the Hawks before heading into the All-Star break. He logged only eight minutes on the floor for the Knicks prior to being ruled out for the game. However, the 24-year-old will get back to work Thursday against Chicago in hopes of getting New York off to a strong start to the final stretch of the 2024-25 campaign.