Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride News: Could see larger role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 10:11am

McBride registered zero points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 21 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Despite this scoreless dud, McBride is going to be a potential pickup in fantasy formats with Jalen Brunson spraining his ankle late in this contest. In his only start of the season, McBride racked up 23 points, six rebounds, three assists, three blocks, three steals and five triples. It remains unclear if Brunson will be able to give it a go Friday against the Clippers.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
