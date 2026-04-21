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Miles McBride News: Fails to score in loss Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

McBride posted zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 13 minutes during Monday's 107-106 loss to the Hawks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

McBride had very little impact, failing to score in just 13 minutes. Outside of a 21-point performance in a win over Charlotte earlier in the month, McBride has basically been a non-factor. In eight appearances over the past month, he has averaged just 5.8 points and 1.5 three-pointers in 16.7 minutes per game.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
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