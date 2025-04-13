Miles McBride News: Game-high eight assists in victory

McBride recorded 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and three steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 win over the Nets.

McBride made his tenth start of the season Sunday due to the team resting its starting five, and he was able to put together a solid all-around performance. The fourth-year pro produced game-highs in both assists and steals, while logging his third outing this season with at least 15 points and five assists. McBride closes the regular season in good form, averaging 13.7 points, 5.0 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.3 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per contest over his last three appearances.