Miles McBride News: Leads all scorers in Game 4 win

McBride racked up 25 points (7-10 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 144-114 win over the 76ers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

McBride caught fire from the perimeter, landing seven three-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points. In what was easily his best game of the postseason, McBride was starting for the second straight contest, filling in for OG Anunoby, who remained out with a hamstring concern. After sweeping Philadelphia, New York will now move through to the Conference Finals to face either Cleveland or Detroit.