Miles McBride News: Limited production in Game 2 win

McBride recorded four points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 win over Philadelphia in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

McBride logged a healthy 21 minutes, the most of anyone off the New York bench in the Game 2 win, but made little offensive impact with just one field goal and one free throw to show for it. The guard has scored in single digits in six of eight playoff games this year, including a pair of scoreless outings in the first round against Atlanta. He's coming off a regular season in which he averaged a career-high 12 points while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc, but McBride's offensive production has been up and down in the postseason so far.