Miles McBride News: Not listed on injury report
McBride (pelvis) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's meeting with the Hornets.
Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Tyler Kolek (oblique) are out for Sunday's game, so McBride could be looking at big minutes and a starting role. Per 36 minutes this season, McBride owns averages of 16.0 points, 3.6 assists, 3.7 triples and 1.2 steals per game.
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