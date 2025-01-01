Miles McBride News: Not starting after all

McBride will come off the bench against the Jazz on Wednesday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

McBride was initially announced to be in the Knicks' starting lineup Wednesday due to the absence of Jalen Brunson (calf). However, head coach Tom Thibodeau has made a last-minute change to put Cameron Payne in the starting five rather than McBride. McBride hasn't joined the Knicks bench to start the game, and it's unclear whether he's available to play, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.