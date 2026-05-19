Miles McBride News: Not starting Tuesday
McBride won't start Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
With OG Anunoby (hamstring) back in the lineup, McBride will retreat to the second unit. The 25-year-old guard has averaged 5.9 points while shooting 33.3 percent from the field in 19.4 minutes per game across eight appearances off the bench this postseason.
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