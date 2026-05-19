Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride News: Not starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

McBride won't start Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

With OG Anunoby (hamstring) back in the lineup, McBride will retreat to the second unit. The 25-year-old guard has averaged 5.9 points while shooting 33.3 percent from the field in 19.4 minutes per game across eight appearances off the bench this postseason.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles McBride See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles McBride See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
48 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
50 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 29
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
51 days ago