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Miles McBride News: Notches 15 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

McBride closed with 15 points (5-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 109-108 loss to the Hawks in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Mikal Bridges finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 21 minutes, so the Knicks leaned heavily on McBride in this contest. With Bridges continuing to be a non-factor in this series, more minutes could head in McBride's direction.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
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