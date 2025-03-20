Fantasy Basketball
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride News: Playing vs. Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 4:14pm

McBride (groin) is available for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

McBride recorded 11 points, five assists and three rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Spurs, and while he was dealing with a groin contusion, he'll give it a go in the second leg of this back-to-back. McBride is averaging 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game over his last six starts.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
