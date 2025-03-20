Miles McBride News: Playing vs. Charlotte

McBride (groin) is available for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

McBride recorded 11 points, five assists and three rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Spurs, and while he was dealing with a groin contusion, he'll give it a go in the second leg of this back-to-back. McBride is averaging 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game over his last six starts.