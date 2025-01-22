Fantasy Basketball
Miles McBride News: Plays 18 minutes in win

Published on January 22, 2025

McBride closed with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 99-95 win over the Nets.

Coach Tom Thibodeau continues to rely heavily on his starters, and McBride has found minutes hard to come by recently. Over his last five outings, McBride averaged just 19.3 minutes with 7.2 points, 1.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 1.2 three-pointers.

