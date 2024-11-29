Miles McBride News: Provides spark off bench in win

McBride had 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during Friday's 99-98 victory over the Hornets.

McBride lifted the Knicks bench in Friday's contest, providing a spark by connecting on a pair of threes and leading all players on the second unit in scoring. McBride has surpassed the double-digit scoring total in nine games off the bench this season, doing so in two of his last three outings.