Miles McBride News: Provides spark off bench in win
McBride had 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during Friday's 99-98 victory over the Hornets.
McBride lifted the Knicks bench in Friday's contest, providing a spark by connecting on a pair of threes and leading all players on the second unit in scoring. McBride has surpassed the double-digit scoring total in nine games off the bench this season, doing so in two of his last three outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now