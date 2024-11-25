Miles McBride News: Ready to go Monday

McBride (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Nuggets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

McBride has missed the Knicks' last five outings due to an illness and left knee inflammation, though he appears to be ready to reprise his significant role off the bench. In his last five appearances before the absence streak, the 24-year-old guard averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 26.8 minutes per game.