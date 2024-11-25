Fantasy Basketball
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride News: Ready to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

McBride (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Nuggets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

McBride has missed the Knicks' last five outings due to an illness and left knee inflammation, though he appears to be ready to reprise his significant role off the bench. In his last five appearances before the absence streak, the 24-year-old guard averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 26.8 minutes per game.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
