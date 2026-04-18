Miles McBride News: Retreating to bench Saturday
McBride is not in New York's starting lineup against Atlanta in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs Saturday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
The Knicks rested their starters for this past Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets. That led to McBride entering New York's starting five, and in that 110-96 loss to Charlotte, he played 24 minutes and finished with 21 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. The fifth-year pro will revert to a bench role Saturday and will be the primary backup at point guard behind Jalen Brunson.
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