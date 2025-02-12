Miles McBride News: Scores 15 points in win

McBride chipped in 15 points (4-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 win over Indiana.

With 15 points on the night, McBride broke a streak of three straight games with single-digit points. The guard is averaging 23.0 minutes over his last 10 games with 9.2 points, 1.8 assists, 1.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.5 three-pointers on 40.2 percent shooting from the field, limiting his fantasy appeal to deeper formats.