Miles McBride News: Scores eight points

McBride produced eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and three steals in 18 minutes during Monday's 126-106 victory over Washington.

McBride is in a bit of a slump, as he's been held to single-digit points in four straight contests. During that span, he's averaging 6.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers on 25.9 percent shooting from the field. He's due for some positive regression with his jumper.