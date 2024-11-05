Miles McBride News: Shooting woes in defeat

McBride ended Monday's 109-97 loss to Houston with zero points (0-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes.

After three consecutive games reaching double figures, McBride went cold from the field while negatively impacting the game as the Knicks' bench combined for only three points. The 24-year-old has served as the primary option off the bench thus far, though he has struggled from the field in the club's last three games, shooting 24.1 percent.